Yordan Alvarez News: Goes deep twice in loss
Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Houston fell behind 8-0 after one inning, but Alvarez led a near comeback. He got the Astros on the board with a three-run homer in the third frame and added a solo shot in the eighth. Alvarez has gone deep three times over two contests since sitting out Sunday due to a back injury. He continues to put up huge numbers for his fantasy managers, slashing .303/.414/.631 with 18 home runs, 34 runs, 37 RBI and one stolen base through 55 games.
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