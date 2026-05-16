Yordan Alvarez News: Goes long against Texas
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the Astros' 4-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
All four of the Astros' runs Saturday came from solo home runs off Jacob deGrom, with Alvarez belting his homer in the first inning. It was his second home run in three games and 15th of the season, which is tied for third-most in the American League behind Munetaka Murakami (17) and Aaron Judge (16). Alvarez is slashing .322/.429/.649 with 31 RBI, 30 runs scored and a steal across 205 plate appearances this season.
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