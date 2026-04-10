Yordan Alvarez News: Goes yard in loss

Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Alvarez went deep in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to three runs. The slugger is in midseason form already with five homers over 14 contests. He's batting .341 with a 1.266 OPS, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base through 62 plate appearances. Alvarez has often displayed excellent plate discipline, but he's been better than usual in that area so far with a 14:7 BB:K as well. Last year was a lost season due to injuries, but Alvarez has 30-homer and 100-RBI potential if he can stay relatively healthy.