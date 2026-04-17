Yordan Alvarez News: Hits eighth homer in loss
Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.
Alvarez's solo shot off right-hander Kyle Leahy in the bottom of the third inning was Alvarez's eighth long ball of the season, matching Jordan Walker and Aaron Judge for the league lead. The lefty slugger's longest home run drought is three games this season. He also has six doubles on the year. Alvarez has started all 21 games to this point and is slashing .333/.479/.750 with the eight homers, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and an 18:10 BB:K across 94 plate appearances. In addition to home runs, Alvarez also leads the majors in RBI and walks.
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