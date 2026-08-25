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Yordan Alvarez News: Hits go-ahead triple in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Alvarez went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple and two runs scored during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

It was Alvarez's 14th game of at least three hits, the third of which was an RBI triple to put the Astros up 7-6 in the eighth inning. The 29-year-old slugger is considered by many the favorite to win the American League MVP, as he leads the AL in all slash lines (.323/.438/.618) as well as home runs (36) and RBI (91) while ranking second in both hits and runs scored.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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