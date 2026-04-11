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Yordan Alvarez News: Homers again in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Alvarez went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's loss to Seattle.

Alvarez cranked a third-inning solo shot for his second homer in as many days. His three hits were a season high and gave him six multi-hit performances on the campaign. Alvarez is slashing .360/.515/.800 with six homers (tied for first in MLB), 14 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base through 15 games.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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