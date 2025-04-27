Yordan Alvarez News: Homers in win

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Alvarez doubled in the first inning and then gave the Astros a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a 436-foot blast to center field in the third. It marked the 27-year-old's first game with multiple extra-base hits this season and his first two-hit effort since April 11. On the year, he's slashing .213/.312/.360 with three homers, 16 RBI, six runs scored and a steal across 109 plate appearances.