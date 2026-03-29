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Yordan Alvarez News: Hot start to campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Alvarez went 1-for-2 with three walks, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Alvarez is off to a nice start this season, going 4-for-13 with a home run and five walks through his first four games. Health will be key for the slugger in 2026, as he alternates between DH and left field. Alvarez was limited to 48 games last year, where he batted .273 with just six homers, 27 RBI and a .797 OPS across 199 plate appearances.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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