Yordan Alvarez News: In Monday's lineup
Alvarez is starting at designated hitter and batting second Monday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This is the spring debut for the power-hitting designated hitter, as the Astros have eased him into things. Alvarez was limited to 48 games last year due to hand and ankle injuries, but he is consistently one of the best hitters in the game when healthy.
