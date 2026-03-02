Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez News: In Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Alvarez is starting at designated hitter and batting second Monday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This is the spring debut for the power-hitting designated hitter, as the Astros have eased him into things. Alvarez was limited to 48 games last year due to hand and ankle injuries, but he is consistently one of the best hitters in the game when healthy.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More
