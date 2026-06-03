Yordan Alvarez News: Knocks four hits in win
Alvarez went 4-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Pirates.
Alvarez didn't add to his homer total -- all four of his hits were singles in his fifth multi-hit effort over his last eight contests. The slugger has six homers and 13 RBI over his last nine games, a span in which he's batting .400 (14-for-35). On the year, he's hitting .316 with a 1.075 OPS, 21 homers, 44 RBI, 41 runs scored, 12 doubles and a stolen base over 62 contests.
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