Yordan Alvarez News: Launches clutch homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Alvarez delivered the first run of the game for Houston in the top of the first inning, driving in Jose Altuve from third base on a sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old later added a single in the top of the fifth before launching a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth, knotting the game up at 7-7. The home run was Alvarez's first of the season and he's now batting .182 with the long ball, seven RBI, four walks and 11 strikeouts over 33 at-bats in nine games this season.