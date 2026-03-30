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Yordan Alvarez News: Launches second homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox

Alvarez stayed hot Monday, extending Houston's lead with a two-run shot in the third inning, marking his second home run of the season. The star slugger has been pitched around early, drawing five walks through his first five games, but he continues to make pitchers pay when he gets something to hit. The 28-year-old boasts a 1.222 OPS across 24 plate appearances and so far, has reinforced his status as one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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