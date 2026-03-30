Yordan Alvarez News: Launches second homer of season
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox
Alvarez stayed hot Monday, extending Houston's lead with a two-run shot in the third inning, marking his second home run of the season. The star slugger has been pitched around early, drawing five walks through his first five games, but he continues to make pitchers pay when he gets something to hit. The 28-year-old boasts a 1.222 OPS across 24 plate appearances and so far, has reinforced his status as one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.
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