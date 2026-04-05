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Yordan Alvarez News: On base five times Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Alvarez went 1-for-1 with an RBI, a run scored and four walks in Saturday's 11-0 rout over the A's.

Alvarez's four walks matched a career high, as the slugger continues to reach base at a prolific rate in the early going -- his OBP is up to .590 through his first nine games. Through 39 plate appearances, Alvarez is 11-for-26 with three home runs, eight RBI and an eye-popping 1.475 OPS.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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