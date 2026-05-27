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Yordan Alvarez News: Reaches 20-homer mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Alvarez has feasted on Texas' pitching in this series, going 6-for-12 with five homers and eight RBI over the last three games. He's recorded his two multi-homer games of the year over the last two contests and is up to 20 long balls on the year. The slugger is batting .312 with a 1.085 OPS, 39 RBI, 36 runs scored, one stolen base and 11 doubles across 56 games in what has started out as an MVP-caliber season.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
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