Yordan Alvarez News: Returns to lineup, as expected
Alvarez (thumb) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez had to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to right thumb soreness, but it will be just a one-day absence. The slugger has yet to get going this spring, sporting a .493 OPS with one home run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now