Yordan Alvarez News: Set for spring debut next week
Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Alvarez will make his Grapefruit League debut next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez is being eased into game action this spring following last year's injury issues, but he is considered fully healthy. The Astros plan for the slugger to spend most of his time in the designated hitter slot this season in hopes that it will help keep him healthy, but Alvarez should still see the occasional start in left field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3007 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30035 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordan Alvarez See More