Yordan Alvarez News: Set to DH more

The Astros plan to rarely use Alvarez in left field this season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez played 53 games in left field in 2024, a number that manager Joe Espada wants to reduce in 2025. That plan has been made clear by the likely shift of Jose Altuve into left field, though there are still question marks with Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick in center and right field, respectively. Espada's hand could be forced if that duo underperforms again, but Alvarez's lengthy history of knee injuries is clearly on the mind of the team.