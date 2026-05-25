Yordan Alvarez News: Slugs 16th homer

Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's win over the Rangers.

After sitting out Sunday's contest due to back spasms, Alvarez returned to the lineup and got back to mashing, tallying a sacrifice fly in the first inning before blasting a 110.6 mph rocket over the right-center field wall for a solo homer in the fourth frame. The star designated hitter entered Monday's game in a mini-slump, going 4-for-25 (.160) across the previous three series. On the year, the 28-year-old has been one of the top hitters in MLB, slashing .301/.415/.606 with 16 homers, 11 doubles, 33 RBI, 32 runs and a stolen base across 54 games.