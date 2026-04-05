Yordan Alvarez News: Slugs fourth home run Sunday
Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.
Alvarez took Jacob Lopez deep in the fifth inning to get the scoring started in this one. It was Alvarez's fourth long ball of the season, and he's now driven in 10 runs. One of the hottest hitters in baseball through the first week-and-a-half, Alvarez owns a robust .400/.578/.900 slash line with 10 runs scored, one stolen base and a 12:6 BB:K across 45 trips to the plate. He's taken six walks over his last two games.
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