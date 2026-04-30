Yordan Alvarez News: Smacks 12th homer

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three total runs scored in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Alvarez extended Houston's lead to 6-0 in the second inning of Thursday's nightcap with a 424-foot blast off Brandon Young, his 12th homer of the year, tying Aaron Judge and Munetaka Murakami for the league lead. It was another huge effort from Alvarez after he went 0-for-4 in the opening game of the doubleheader, ending a 13-game hitting streak. The 28-year-old slugger is now slashing an eye-popping .356/.462/.737 through his first 143 plate appearances this season with 27 RBI and 25 runs scored.