Yordan Alvarez News: Spring debut TBD
Alvarez will not make his spring debut until "a little bit later" due to normal buildup, per manager Joe Espada, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carlos Correa and Christian Walker are slated to make their debuts Thursday, with Jose Altuve debuting Friday and Alvarez debuting sometime after that. Alvarez is discounted in fantasy drafts this year due to his injury issues in 2025, so it will be worth tracking how long his spring debut is delayed.
