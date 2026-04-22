Yordan Alvarez News: Stays hot with 11th homer
Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Guardians.
Alvarez took Tanner Bibee deep in the first inning after a Carlos Correa double to lead off the game, and that proved to be the only offense either pitching staff would allow on the afternoon. Alvarez has quickly erased the stink of a disappointing, injury-marred 2025 season, and through his first 26 games in the current campaign he leads the majors with 11 homers and 26 RBI to go along with a sizzling .347/.466/.779 slash line.
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