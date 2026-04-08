Yordany De Los Santos headshot

Yordany De Los Santos Injury: To 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

High-A Greensboro placed De Los Santos on the 7-day injured list April 4 with an undisclosed injury.

The 21-year-old infielder hit .375 with a home run and two steals in two games prior to suffering the injury. De Los Santos logged a .699 OPS in 116 games at Single-A in 2025.

Yordany De Los Santos
Pittsburgh Pirates
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