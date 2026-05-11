Yordany De Los Santos headshot

Yordany De Los Santos News: Activated from MiLB IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

De Los Santos (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

De Los Santos completed a brief ramp-up period at Single-A Bradenton, where he went 5-for-21 with two home runs and five RBI over five games before being activated. He returned to High-A Greensboro on Friday and is 3-for-9 with a deep ball, four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in two appearances.

Yordany De Los Santos
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordany De Los Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordany De Los Santos See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
32 days ago
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
May 9, 2024
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 11, 2024