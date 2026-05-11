Yordany De Los Santos News: Activated from MiLB IL
De Los Santos (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
De Los Santos completed a brief ramp-up period at Single-A Bradenton, where he went 5-for-21 with two home runs and five RBI over five games before being activated. He returned to High-A Greensboro on Friday and is 3-for-9 with a deep ball, four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordany De Los Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yordany De Los Santos See More