Yordany De Los Santos News: Activated from MiLB IL

De Los Santos (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

De Los Santos completed a brief ramp-up period at Single-A Bradenton, where he went 5-for-21 with two home runs and five RBI over five games before being activated. He returned to High-A Greensboro on Friday and is 3-for-9 with a deep ball, four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in two appearances.