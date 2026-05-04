Yorman Gomez Injury: Recovering from shoulder strain

Triple-A Columbus placed Gomez on its 7-day injured list April 5 due to a right shoulder strain.

After being added to Cleveland's 40-man roster over the winter, Gomez has yet to make his 2026 organizational debut due to the shoulder injury, which he likely sustained at some point during spring training. The right-hander has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level after splitting time with High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron in 2025 while submitting a 2.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 139:48 K:BB in 121.2 innings between the two stops.