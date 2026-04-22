Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Battles back from rough first frame

Yamamoto (2-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Yamamoto looked like he could be in for a short outing after allowing five of the first six batters he faced to reach base and surrendering three runs over that span. However, the right-hander rebounded by retiring 20 of the final 22 batters to come to plate against him. Though the Dodgers' offense couldn't produce enough runs to take Yamamoto off the hook for the loss, he did manage to register his fifth straight quality start to open the campaign. The Japanese hurler leads the league in that category and has added a 2.48 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB through 32.2 innings.