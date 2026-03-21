Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Dazzles in final spring tune-up
Yamamoto tossed five scoreless innings against the Padres in a Cactus League start Friday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out seven batters.
Yamamoto took the mound for the Dodgers for the first time since returning from his tenure with Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic. Though it should be noted that San Diego fielded a split-squad lineup, the right-handed hurler looked sharp, tossing 44 of 68 pitches for strikes and racking up seven punchouts. Yamamoto's next trip to the mound will be for Los Angeles' Opening Day matchup versus Arizona next Thursday.
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