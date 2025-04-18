Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Dazzles with seven shutout innings

Yamamoto (3-1) allowed five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Rangers.

Yamamoto has rung up 10 strikeouts in two of his five starts so far. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his last three outings, giving up just one unearned run, 10 hits and four walks across 19 innings in that span. For the season, he's been stellar with 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB over 29 innings. Yamamoto largely lived up to the hype in his MLB debut season last year, and 2025 is shaping up to be even better for the 26-year-old right-hander. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates, which is a heavily favorable matchup.