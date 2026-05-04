Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Fans eight in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Yamamoto (3-2) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings against Houston. He struck out eight.

Yamamoto allowed three runs but brought some of his best stuff in Houston, tallying 17 whiffs and a season-high eight strikeouts. The right-hander has been dependable early on, completing five-plus innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his seven starts in 2026. He'll carry a 3.09 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 40:10 K:BB across 43.2 innings into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next Monday against San Francisco.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
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