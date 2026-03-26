Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Nabs Opening Day victory
Yamamoto (1-0) notched the win against Arizona on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.
Yamamoto was rewarded for his MVP performance during last season's World Series with a second straight Opening Day start and guided the champs to a campaign-opening victory. He fell behind on a two-run Geraldo Perdomo homer in the fourth inning, but Los Angeles was able to storm back for four runs in the fifth, and the Japanese hurler otherwise kept the Diamondbacks from crossing home plate. Yamamoto threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes while going just deep enough to notch a quality start. His second start is lined up to take place at home against Cleveland next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More
-
MLB Picks
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the YearYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the YearYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award OddsYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop BetsYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More