Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:53am

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Yamamoto will start the Dodgers' March 26 season opener versus the Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Yamamoto will receive his second straight Opening Day nod after he dazzled with a 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 201:59 K:BB during the 2025 regular season and then went on to take home World Series MVP honors in the playoffs. He'll square off with Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks in 10 days.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
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