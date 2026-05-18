Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: No run support in fourth loss
Yamamoto (3-4) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Padres. He struck out eight.
After surrendering a solo homer to Miguel Andujar in the first inning, Yamamoto settled in and sliced through the Padres' lineup, though a lack of run support saddled him with the loss. The right-hander owns a strong 3.32 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 56:12 K:BB across 57 innings, though he has run into some issues with the long ball. Yamamoto has surrendered at least one homer in seven of nine starts this season, resulting in an elevated 1.4 HR/9. He'll look to get back in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Brewers.
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