Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: No run support in tough-luck loss

Yamamoto (1-1) took the loss after allowing an unearned run on three hits and three walks in six innings Friday against Philadelphia. He struck out five.

Yamamoto contained a loaded Phillies lineup Friday, but he received no run support and was outdueled by Jesus Luzardo's seven shutout frames for the Phillies. Yamamoto allowed a lone extra-base hit on the night, which ultimately led to Trea Turner stealing third base and coming home to score on a Yamamoto throwing error. The star right-hander now tossed at least five innings and given up two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts this year, and up next is a matchup in Washington that lines for the middle of next week.