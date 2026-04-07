Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Quality start in return to Toronto
Yamamoto (2-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.
Yamamoto earned three wins -- all in Toronto -- during last year's World Series, including in relief in Game 7 that earned him MVP honors. Tuesday was yet another strong performance north of the border for Yamamoto, with his lone blemish coming in the sixth inning at the hands of a George Springer RBI double. Yamamoto has registered a quality start in each of his first three outings of the season and has a 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across 18 innings. His next start is slated for next week on the road against the Giants.
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