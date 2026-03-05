Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Set for three innings in WBC opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 1:37pm

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Yamamoto is slated to throw three innings for Team Japan in Friday's World Baseball Classic game versus Team Chinese Taipei, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Yamamoto also went three frames in his second Cactus League outing. The right-hander is scheduled for multiple turns for Team Japan and is tentatively penciled in to be the Dodgers' Opening Day starter March 26 against the Diamondbacks, though Roberts has held off on making that official.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More
