Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Shaky in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Yamamoto did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Yamamoto wasn't at his best, issuing a season-high four walks and allowing three earned runs for the second straight start, highlighted by a three-run homer from Liam Hicks in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old hurler hasn't generated strikeouts at his usual rate, posting a 7.7 K/9, and owns an even 2-2 record, though his overall numbers remain strong to start 2026 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 37.2 innings (six starts). Yamamoto's next start is projected to come next week against the Astros.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
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