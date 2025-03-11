Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Starting Game 1 in Japan

Yamamoto will start March 18 against the Cubs in the first game of the Tokyo Series, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Yamamoto worked up to five innings in his final Cactus League start Monday, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters. His strong finish in camp will give him plenty of momentum leading up to his return to his home country, though he will be tasked with facing a Cubs offense that turned in the highest OPS of any team in spring training (.868). Fellow Japanese-born righty Roki Sasaki will take the mound in Game 2.