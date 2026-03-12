Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Starting in WBC quarterfinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 3:45pm

Manager Dave Roberts said that Yamamoto will start in team Japan's World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After the game, Yamamoto will travel back to Phoenix to rejoin the Dodgers in spring training. With the game Saturday being his final game for team Japan in the WBC, the right-hander will focus on getting ready to start Opening Day.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
