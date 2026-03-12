Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Starting in WBC quarterfinals
Manager Dave Roberts said that Yamamoto will start in team Japan's World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
After the game, Yamamoto will travel back to Phoenix to rejoin the Dodgers in spring training. With the game Saturday being his final game for team Japan in the WBC, the right-hander will focus on getting ready to start Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3006 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 27 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30021 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More