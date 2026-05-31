Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Strikes out 10 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Yamamoto (5-4) allowed four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Yamamoto's pitch count got up quickly, as he exited with 104 pitches (69 strikes). The 10 strikeouts were a season high, and this was the first time he's kept a scoreless line in 11 starts this season. He ends May in dominant form with just two runs allowed over his last 19.1 innings. For the season, he has a 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 69:15 K:BB through 69.1 innings. Yamamoto is projected to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup against the Angels.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
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