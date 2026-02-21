Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Tosses 1.2 frames in spring debut

Yamamoto completed 1.2 innings against the Angels in a Cactus League contest Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

Fresh off a memorable World Series against Toronto during which Yamamoto picked up three wins and was named the series MVP, the right-handed hurler kicked off the Dodgers' spring slate as the team's starting pitcher. He breezed through a 1-2-3 first inning but gave up a couple runs in the second, due in part to a fielding error in the outfield. Nonetheless, Yamamoto didn't look rusty in the outing, throwing 22 of 30 pitches for strikes. Yamamoto will pitch for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but he may first draw another Cactus League start Friday against the Giants, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.