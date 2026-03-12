Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Will remain with Japan through WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Yamamoto will stay with Team Japan for as long as the team remains alive in the World Baseball Classic, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Yamamoto is scheduled to make his final start of the tournament Saturday versus Venezuela. Initial reports indicated that the reigning World Series MVP would then join the Dodgers in Arizona for spring training, but it's since been clarified that Yamamoto will remain with Team Japan for the duration of its time in the WBC. Yamamoto is fully expected to be ready for a near-regular workload once the MLB regular season kicks off.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
