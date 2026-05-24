Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Works around trouble in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Yamamoto (4-4) earned the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out three.

Yamamoto continues to supply the Dodgers with plenty of length, having lasted at least six innings in all but one of his 10 starts on the campaign. The 27-year-old right-hander did give up a season-worst seven knocks Sunday, but that didn't stop him from working at least seven frames for the fourth time already this year. Yamamoto has a strong 3.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB over 64 innings, but he's set for a tough test next weekend against the Phillies.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
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