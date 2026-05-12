Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Yields three homers in loss
Yamamoto (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over 6.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.
Yamamoto's line could have been worse, but all three homers against him were solo shots. He gave up just 14 long balls over 173.2 regular-season innings last year, but opponents are having more success against him in 2026 with eight homers across 50 innings this year. The star right-hander is at a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB through eight starts, and he's given up at least three runs in each of his last four outings. Yamamoto will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup versus the Padres next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 49 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto See More