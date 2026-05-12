Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Yields three homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Yamamoto (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over 6.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Yamamoto's line could have been worse, but all three homers against him were solo shots. He gave up just 14 long balls over 173.2 regular-season innings last year, but opponents are having more success against him in 2026 with eight homers across 50 innings this year. The star right-hander is at a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB through eight starts, and he's given up at least three runs in each of his last four outings. Yamamoto will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup versus the Padres next week.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
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