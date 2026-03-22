Yosver Zulueta News: Misses cut

Zulueta was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Zulueta was traded to Seattle from the Reds in January, and he was able to produce a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over seven innings in eight appearances with the Mariners during spring training. The right-hander struggled to a 6.14 ERA over 7.1 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen with Cincinnati in 2025. He'll look to get into a groove at Tacoma in an attempt to get a shot with the Mariners' major-league roster this season.