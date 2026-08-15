Yovanny Cruz headshot

Yovanny Cruz News: Blows save, takes first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:41pm

Cruz (0-1) blew a save and took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout while recording one out in the ninth inning.

With Clayton Beeter used against the heart of the Mets' order in the eighth inning, Cruz got the ball with a one-run lead in the ninth. He allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base before ultimately surrendering a walk-off single to Francisco Lindor. It's been a rough go for the 26-year-old, as he's yielded five earned runs and blown two saves in five appearances with his new club. On the year, he owns a 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across just 8.1 innings with the Yankees and Nationals.

Yovanny Cruz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yovanny Cruz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yovanny Cruz See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago