Yovanny Cruz News: Blows save, takes first loss
Cruz (0-1) blew a save and took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout while recording one out in the ninth inning.
With Clayton Beeter used against the heart of the Mets' order in the eighth inning, Cruz got the ball with a one-run lead in the ninth. He allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base before ultimately surrendering a walk-off single to Francisco Lindor. It's been a rough go for the 26-year-old, as he's yielded five earned runs and blown two saves in five appearances with his new club. On the year, he owns a 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across just 8.1 innings with the Yankees and Nationals.
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