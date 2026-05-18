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Yovanny Cruz News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Yankees selected Cruz's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Cruz has earned a look from the big club after putting up a 3.00 ERA and 23:9 K:BB over 18 innings out of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen. The 26-year-old will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

Yovanny Cruz
New York Yankees
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