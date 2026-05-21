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Yovanny Cruz News: Headed back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Cruz will return to Triple-A after appearing in two contests, including Thursday's series finale with Toronto, after having his contract selected by the Yankees on Monday. The right-hander combined to throw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three batters in those appearances. The move creates room on the major-league roster for the return of Gerrit Cole (elbow) ahead of his 2026 with New York on Friday.

Yovanny Cruz
New York Yankees
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