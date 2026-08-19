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Yovanny Cruz News: Sent to Rochester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:39pm

The Nationals optioned Cruz to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Cruz was part of the trade package that came back to Washington from the Yankees in the Aug. 3 deal that sent first baseman Luis Garcia to New York. In six appearances out of the Nationals bullpen, Cruz allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks with four strikeouts across four innings.

Yovanny Cruz
Washington Nationals
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