Yovanny Cruz News: Sent to Rochester
The Nationals optioned Cruz to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Cruz was part of the trade package that came back to Washington from the Yankees in the Aug. 3 deal that sent first baseman Luis Garcia to New York. In six appearances out of the Nationals bullpen, Cruz allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks with four strikeouts across four innings.
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