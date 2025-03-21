Yu Darvish Injury: Beginning season on IL

Manager Mike Shildt said Friday that Darvish (elbow) will miss the start of the regular season and has no official timeline for his return, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The news isn't exactly surprising given that Darvish was reported to be dealing with elbow inflammation this week, and it's now official that a stint on the injured list will be in store. The veteran right-hander will be shut down from throwing for an unspecified period before ramping his throwing program back up, so it's unclear how long he'll be unavailable.