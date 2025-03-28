Yu Darvish Injury: Goes on IL
The Padres placed Darvish (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Darvish had been shut down from throwing in the middle of spring training due to right elbow inflammation, but he seems to be making some progress, as he was spotted playing catch Tuesday. Even so, Darvish will likely require a lengthy buildup and may not be ready to return from the IL at any point over the first month of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now